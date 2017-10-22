Subban had to be helped off the ice in the third period of Saturday's matchup with St. Louis.

Subban appeared to hurt himself stretching out to make a save on Jaden Schwartz. Losing the 23-year-old for any significant stretch of time would be a blow to the team, as it is already without starter Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion). Oscar Dansk took over for Subban against the Blues and will likely fill in versus Chicago on Tuesday if neither of the more experienced goaltenders is available to suit up.