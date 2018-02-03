Subban surrendered four goals on 35 shots in Friday's 5-2 road loss to the Wild.

The final goal of the game was an empty-netter from Eric Staal. With consideration to the sealant made possible by an unguarded cage in addition to the Wild picking up a pair of power-play goals, it's not like we can fairly say that Subban had an awful night. He did swallow a number of big saves and coach Gerard Gallant even let him go the distance. Vegas remains in first place within the Western Conference, so we wouldn't let this hiccup deter you from counting on Subban as a streaming candidate in DFS the next time he gets the nod.