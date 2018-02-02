Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Minnesota
Subban will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Wild.
Subban has struggled in his last three appearances dating back to Dec. 31 against the Maple Leafs, posting an ugly 3.66 GAA and .864 save percentage over that span. He did, however, manage to compile a 2-0-1 record during that stretch of poor play due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a difficult road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 17-4-4 at home this season.
