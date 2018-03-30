Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on St. Louis
Subban will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Subban has been sharp of late, posting an impressive 1.79 GAA and .955 save percentage in his last two appearances, but he failed to pick up a win in either of those outings due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll look to stay dialed in and secure his 12th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Blues team that's won six consecutive games.
