Subban will guard the cage in Sunday's home game against the Maple Leafs.

Subban was razor sharp in his last start, turning aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Thursday. The 24-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 10th win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.35 goals per game on the road this season, second in the NHL.