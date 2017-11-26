Subban will start in net against the Coyotes on Saturday.

Subban earned the win Friday night coming in as relief for Max Lagace (illness). The 23-year-old was only called upon to make three saves, but answered his duty. Before that, a lower-body injury kept the young backstop off the ice since an Oct. 21 matchup against St. Louis, when he deflected 37 of 38 shots. With a weak Coyotes team on Saturday's slate, he could be a cheap daily fantasy option with a high upside.