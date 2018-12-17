Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tending goal in Columbus
Subban will be the road goalie versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Marc-Andre Fleury is getting the rare night off after starting on Sunday. This will be Subban's first action since November 19, when he allowed seven goals to the Flames. Overall, he has a 4.03 GAA and .859 save percentage in five outings this season.
