Subban will guard the home goal Thursday against the Panthers.

Subban will snag the front end of a back-to-back set for the Golden Knights, lining up Marc-Andre Fleury to play Friday against the Ducks. Though the backup netminder has gone 10 days without taking the crease, Subban has proven to be reliable when given an opportunity. Over his last five starts (dating back to Dec. 17), Subban owns a 1.61 GAA and a .952 save percentage. Florida sits near the middle of the pack in scoring (3.14 goals per game) during February but owns a minus-24 goal differential over 30 road games this season, so Subban should have a good opportunity to pick up another victory.