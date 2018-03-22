Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Thursday's starter
Subban will start between the pipes Thursday against the Sharks in San Jose, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Subban will receive the nod with Marc-Andre Fleury (undisclosed) remaining behind in Vegas following an injury that forced him to leave Tuesday's game. In his first start since Feb. 2, Subban will be tasked with keeping pucks out of the net from a San Jose club averaging 3.31 goals per game at home this season. The 24-year-old netminder may also be forced into the spotlight for the stretch playoff run should Fleury's injury keep him sidelined for an extended period.
