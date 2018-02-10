Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: To be designated for injured reserve
Subban (undisclosed) will be placed on injured reserve Saturday, according to Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
According to Schoen, Subban sustained the injury at morning skate Saturday, so Vegas will respond by calling up Maxime Legace from the AHL ahead of Sunday's home game against the Flyers. This is a tough break for fantasy owners that have taken advantage of the ex-Bruin's breakout campaign. Subban's skated away with wins in 11 of his 16 appearances for the nascent franchise, though he did hit a rough patch with four goals allowed in each of his last three starts prior to sustaining the ailment.
