Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Torched by Calgary
Subban allowed seven goals on 32 shots in Monday's loss to the Flames.
This was rough. Despite yielding five goals in the first period, coach Gerard Gallant left Subban in. Just 24 seconds into the second frame, Matthew Tkachuk extended the lead to six and Sam Bennett scored less than four minutes later to make it 7-0. Subban still wasn't yanked and was perfect the rest of the way. This drops Subban to a .859 save percentage and 0-4-0 record, and he likely won't start until the Golden Knights' next back-to-back set.
