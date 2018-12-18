Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Tough loss to Jackets
Subban turned aside 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
It was by far the 24-year-old's best start of the season, but unfortunately the Knights' offense couldn't solve Sergei Bobrovsky and reward Subban with a win. Marc-Andre Fleury had started 13 straight games prior to Monday, but Subban's performance could encourage coach Gerard Gallant to lean a little less heavily on his veteran No. 1 goalie moving forward.
More News
