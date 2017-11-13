Subban (lower body) will travel with the Golden Knights for their games against the Oilers on Tuesday and the Canucks on Thursday.

Now, that doesn't mean Subban is going to play, but neither Marc-Andre Fleury nor Oscar Dansk is making the trip, so Subban seems the closest to returning. If he does play during this two-game trip it would be a bit of an earlier return than anticipated, but the Golden Knights would love to not need to start Max Lagace anymore.