Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Traveling with team
Subban (lower body) will travel with the Golden Knights for their games against the Oilers on Tuesday and the Canucks on Thursday.
Now, that doesn't mean Subban is going to play, but neither Marc-Andre Fleury nor Oscar Dansk is making the trip, so Subban seems the closest to returning. If he does play during this two-game trip it would be a bit of an earlier return than anticipated, but the Golden Knights would love to not need to start Max Lagace anymore.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sustains injury•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In goal Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 30 shots in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Picks up victory in Vegas debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...