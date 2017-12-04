Subban stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Sunday.

After a pair of tough losses to Minnesota and Dallas, Subban got right back in the win column against the lowly Coyotes. The rookie netminder is now 7-5-2 this year with solid ratios (.926 save percentage, 2.19 GAA), so it'll be interesting to see how his role changes once Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returns.