Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Turns in 31-save win
Subban stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes on Sunday.
After a pair of tough losses to Minnesota and Dallas, Subban got right back in the win column against the lowly Coyotes. The rookie netminder is now 7-5-2 this year with solid ratios (.926 save percentage, 2.19 GAA), so it'll be interesting to see how his role changes once Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) returns.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Returning to cage•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Drops second straight in loss to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stops 27 in 3-0 defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Earns another victory Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...