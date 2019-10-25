Subban (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Subban will watch his eighth straight game from the press box, and Garret Sparks will back up Marc-Andre Fleury. The Golden Knights haven't placed Subban on injured reserve despite how it would open up a roster spot, so perhaps he's nearing a return. Subban's next shot to enter the lineup is Sunday against the Ducks.