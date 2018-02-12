Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Week-to-week with injury
Subban (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Sheng Peng of HockeyBuzz.com reports.
This won't be the first time Subban has missed a chunk of action this season. Though he started the year as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup, he's been limited to 16 games of action. Fortunately for the Golden Knights, Fleury is healthy at the moment and capable of shouldering the load. Until Subban can return, Max Lagace has been brought back up from AHL to be the new backup netminder in Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Details of injury emerge•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: To be designated for injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Takes loss in Wilderness•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Taking on Minnesota•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Shaky in loss to Florida•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting Friday in Florida•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...