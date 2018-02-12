Subban (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Sheng Peng of HockeyBuzz.com reports.

This won't be the first time Subban has missed a chunk of action this season. Though he started the year as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup, he's been limited to 16 games of action. Fortunately for the Golden Knights, Fleury is healthy at the moment and capable of shouldering the load. Until Subban can return, Max Lagace has been brought back up from AHL to be the new backup netminder in Vegas.