Subban has been confirmed by head coach Gerard Gallant as the starter for Sunday's tilt against Boston.

After being waived by Boston on Oct. 2, Subban will be pitted against his former team in his first start of the 2017-18 season. Subban has only appeared in two NHL games, allowing a combined three goals through 31 minutes. With Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve with a concussion, this will be Subban's chance to show he's deserving of more starts after Fleury returns.