Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Will start Sunday
Subban has been confirmed by head coach Gerard Gallant as the starter for Sunday's tilt against Boston.
After being waived by Boston on Oct. 2, Subban will be pitted against his former team in his first start of the 2017-18 season. Subban has only appeared in two NHL games, allowing a combined three goals through 31 minutes. With Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve with a concussion, this will be Subban's chance to show he's deserving of more starts after Fleury returns.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Expected to start against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Claimed by Vegas•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Waived Monday•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Helps team to 4-2 win Monday•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Set to start Monday's game•
-
Bruins' Malcolm Subban: Named Monday's starter•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...