Subban has been confirmed by coach Gerard Gallant as the starter for Sunday's tilt against Boston.

After being waived by Boston on Oct. 2, Subban will be pitted against his former team in his first start of the 2017-18 season. Subban has only appeared in two NHL games previously, allowing three goals in 31 minutes in both outings. With Marc-Andre Fleury on the injured reserve with a concussion, this will be Subban's chance to show he's deserving of more starts after Fleury returns.