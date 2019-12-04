Subban made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

After going winless through his first six appearances of the season, Subban has reeled off four straight victories while Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) has been away from the team. Subban has posted a stellar 1.95 GAA and .941 save percentage during his hot streak, but with Fleury expected back as soon as Thursday, the 25-year-old will resume his backup duties.