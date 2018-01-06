Subban allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Blackhawks on Friday.

In a wild game against the team to beat in the western conference over the last decade, the Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead but then rallied to beat the Blackhawks and continue their storybook season. Subban stopped the last eight shots he saw in the third period. Subban is one of the best streaming options at the moment, having won his last seven starts with a .913 save percentage and 2.50 GAA since Dec. 3.