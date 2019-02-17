Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight
Subban allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
This was just his third start since Dec. 29, but it was also his third straight victory after beginning the season with five consecutive losses. While Subban doesn't play much, he's a streaming option when he does. During his three-game winning streak, he owns a .960 save percentage. Overall, Subban is 3-5-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Activated off IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Sent to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Doesn't travel to Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Can't shake illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...