Subban allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 5-1 victory against the Predators on Saturday.

This was just his third start since Dec. 29, but it was also his third straight victory after beginning the season with five consecutive losses. While Subban doesn't play much, he's a streaming option when he does. During his three-game winning streak, he owns a .960 save percentage. Overall, Subban is 3-5-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season.