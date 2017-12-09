Subban saved 41 of 44 shots and denied six shootout attempts during Friday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

The Predators were 11-1-2 at Bridgestone Arena entering Friday's contest, so Subban's huge showing was all the more impressive. The netminder owns an impressive 7-2 record, .924 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign, and those numbers move the needle in all fantasy settings. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) has returned to practice, but Subban's play has afforded the Golden Knights the luxury of being patient with the veteran's return.

