Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight
Subban saved 41 of 44 shots and denied six shootout attempts during Friday's 4-3 win over Nashville.
The Predators were 11-1-2 at Bridgestone Arena entering Friday's contest, so Subban's huge showing was all the more impressive. The netminder owns an impressive 7-2 record, .924 save percentage and 2.33 GAA for the campaign, and those numbers move the needle in all fantasy settings. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) has returned to practice, but Subban's play has afforded the Golden Knights the luxury of being patient with the veteran's return.
