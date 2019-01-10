With Maxime Lagace recalled from AHL Chicago and David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal noting that he will back up, Subban (illness) will presumably sit out the contest.

Subban's illness has him feeling lousy enough to not be available in a pinch should Marc-Andre Fleury be forced from the action, so his status for Saturday's game against the Blackhawks could be a question mark as well.

