Subban (undisclosed) won't dress as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup for Wednesday's Game 3 against Winnipeg.

The specific nature of Subban's nature remains unknown, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his status anyway, as Fleury is locked in as the Golden Knights' starting netminder. Max Lagace will serve as Fleury's backup until Subban is given the green light to return.