Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Won't play Sunday
Subban (lower body) will not suit up for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Gerard Gallant didn't have an update for Subban so he should still be considered day-to-day. With him on the shelf, Marc-Andre Fleury will man the crease for the second straight night while Oscar Dansk serves as the backup.
