Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Yields five goals in OT win
Subban gave up five goals on 30 shots in a 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks on Sunday.
As usual with Subban, it wasn't a pretty effort -- he's given up five goals in three of his last five starts. The 26-year-old improved to 9-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 20 appearances this year. The Golden Knights will continue to use Subban sparingly, which limits his already low fantasy value.
