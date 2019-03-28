Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Yields four goals in loss
Subban stopped 26 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Subban found himself behind 3-0 in the second period before the Vegas offense found twine, but the deficit proved too much in the end. Subban's record fell to 7-9-1 with a 2.98 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He's gone 3-2-1 in six appearances while Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body) has been out of action. Subban will likely start at least one of the next two games versus Minnesota on Friday and in San Jose on Saturday.
