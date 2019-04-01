Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absence continues
Fleury (lower body) will not dress in Monday's home game against Edmonton.
Fleury continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury, but the Golden Knights have little incentive to rush their star netminder back with a playoff spot all but officially locked up. The veteran's next chance to suit up is Thursday against Arizona, so expect an update on his availability close to puck drop. In the meantime, Malcolm Subban will start with Max Lagace serving as the backup.
