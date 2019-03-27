Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absent from morning skate
Fleury (lower body) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury's absence from Tuesday's skate all but confirms he won't be available for the evening's matchup with Colorado, so he'll have to wait for Friday's game against Minnesota for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Malcolm Subban and Max Lagace will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Golden Knights until Fleury is ready to return.
