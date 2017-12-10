Fleury (concussion) was removed from the injured reserve on Sunday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

After being out since mid-October, Fleury is finally healthy. The 33-year-old netminder started his Vegas career with a bang, going 3-0-0 with a 1.32 GAA and .963 save percentage in his first three starts. This is obviously great news for the Golden Knights, whose goalie situation has been a whirlwind all season long.