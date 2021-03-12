Fleury was activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury evidently had a false positive COVID-19 result when he was tested Thursday. The Golden Knights have yet to announce a starter for Friday night's game against St. Louis, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Fleury make a fourth straight start.
