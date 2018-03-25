Fleury made 29 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

He was sharp throughout the game -- that undisclosed issue that forced him out of Tuesday's game early and kept him sidelined Thursday looked far behind Fleury. The Flower allowed just a single marker in the shootout, but that was one too many. Use him as you usually would.

