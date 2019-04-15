Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Allows three goals in win
Fleury got the win Sunday night against the Sharks, allowing three goals on 28 shots.
The .893 save percentage from Sunday night wasn't great, but it was a better effort than what his counterpart Martin Jones was able to accomplish, allowing the Golden Knights to go up 2-1 in the series.
