Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Allows two goals in relief
Fleury allowed two goals on 15 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Fleury won't be on the hook for this loss, as Malcolm Subban (undisclosed) was responsible for the decisive goal. Fleury already sees a fairly large workload, and even more could be coming his way if his regular backup is out for an extended time. The 34-year-old goalie is virtually guaranteed to start Saturday's game against the Flames.
