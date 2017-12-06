Fleury (concussion) practiced with his teammates for the first time in nearly two months Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury's recovery has been steadily progressing over the past few weeks, and it appears as though he's finally on the verge of a return to game action after being sidelined for nearly two months due to a concussion. The veteran netminder's situation is one fantasy owners will want to monitor over the next few days, as Fleury could potentially get the starting nod from coach Gerard Gallant as soon as Friday against the Predators.