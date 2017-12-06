Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back at practice Wednesday
Fleury (concussion) practiced with his teammates for the first time in nearly two months Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury's recovery has been steadily progressing over the past few weeks, and it appears as though he's finally on the verge of a return to game action after being sidelined for nearly two months due to a concussion. The veteran netminder's situation is one fantasy owners will want to monitor over the next few days, as Fleury could potentially get the starting nod from coach Gerard Gallant as soon as Friday against the Predators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On track in recovery•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes shots in Saturday's session•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still not skating•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Missing another game•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Staying back in Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...