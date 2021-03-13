Fleury will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury managed to get off the COVID-19 list and back between the pipes without missing a game. The 36-year-old is playing the best hockey of his career this season, sporting a 1.73 GAA and .938 save percentage through 17 appearances. He'll look to snap a small two-game losing streak in his first meeting with the Blues this season.
