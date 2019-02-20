Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in crease Wednesday

Fleury will start Wednesday's home contest against the Bruins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury deserved a much-needed break the past two games, but is back in the crease after racking up just a 3.49 GAA and .889 save percentage in his past six starts. The 34-year-old could be busy between the pipes when he faces an offense that generates 32.7 shots per game.