Fleury is expecting a strong response from the Golden Knights heading into Monday's Game 2 contests against the Jets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury is one of several players looking for a better outing than Game 1, in which he gave up gave up four goals on 26 shots. The Quebec native shouldn't be lacking for confidence, considering he has four shutouts in the postseason, along with being a three-time Stanley Cup champion.