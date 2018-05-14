Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in goal Monday
Fleury is expecting a strong response from the Golden Knights heading into Monday's Game 2 contests against the Jets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Fleury is one of several players looking for a better outing than Game 1, in which he gave up gave up four goals on 26 shots. The Quebec native shouldn't be lacking for confidence, considering he has four shutouts in the postseason, along with being a three-time Stanley Cup champion.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes Game 1 loss in Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will lead Golden Knights to ice for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless as Vegas moves to Round 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Hangs on for Game 5 win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to bounce back in Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beaten four times in defeat•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...