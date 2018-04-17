Fleury will defend the cage against the Kings in Tuesday's Game 4 meeting, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury will look to make it a clean sweep in the organization's first ever playoff series. The Flower has been tremendous so far, as he has recorded a 0.84 GAA and .970 save percentage. The 32-year-old's counterpart Jonathan Quick has been stellar (1.69 GAA and .945 save percentage), but Fleury is simply playing out of his mind and seems determined to win a third straight Stanley Cup.