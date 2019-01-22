Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in loss column
Fleury suffered a 4-2 home loss to the Wild on Monday, having allowed three goals on 21 shots.
Vegas' forecheck was strong as usual and the home team posted a plus-10 shot differential, but Fleury ended up getting outdueled by Devan Dubnyk in this battle between No. 1 goaltenders. Minnesota also did a great job of catching Fleury out of position via quick passes and one-timers. Flower's record now stands at 27-13-4 to go along with ho-hum rate stats, including a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage. However, his league-leading six shutouts serve as a reminder of how dominant he can be.
