Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in loss column

Fleury suffered a 4-2 home loss to the Wild on Monday, having allowed three goals on 21 shots.

Vegas' forecheck was strong as usual and the home team posted a plus-10 shot differential, but Fleury ended up getting outdueled by Devan Dubnyk in this battle between No. 1 goaltenders. Minnesota also did a great job of catching Fleury out of position via quick passes and one-timers. Flower's record now stands at 27-13-4 to go along with ho-hum rate stats, including a 2.50 GAA and .910 save percentage. However, his league-leading six shutouts serve as a reminder of how dominant he can be.