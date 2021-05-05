Fleury will draw the road start for Wednesday's game against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The veteran continues to switch off consecutive starts with Robin Lehner, as has been the case since March 27. Fleury has been outstanding in his past five starts, going 5-0-0 along with a 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. Fleury has been decent against the Wild offense this season, going just 2-3-0 along with a .917 save percentage and 2.52 GAA across five appearances.