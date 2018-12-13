Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in win column
Fleury turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
The veteran netminder continues to roll, and Fleury is now 10-2 over his last 12 starts with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Golden Knights are surging back towards the top of the Pacific Division, and Fleury's huge workload gives him tremendous fantasy value while they do so.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Isles•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Picks up league-leading 17th win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Rocking home net Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Crushed by Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in LA•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds off 'Hawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...