Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in win column

Fleury turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The veteran netminder continues to roll, and Fleury is now 10-2 over his last 12 starts with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Golden Knights are surging back towards the top of the Pacific Division, and Fleury's huge workload gives him tremendous fantasy value while they do so.