Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back on track
Fleury allowed only one goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
In a battle of the Pacific Division's top two teams, Fleury took the bite out of the Coyotes. It's his first win in three starts, and the 35-year-old improved to 15-8-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Flower hasn't been particularly consistent this season, but a favorable matinee matchup with the Ducks on Tuesday is next on the schedule.
