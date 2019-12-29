Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back on track

Fleury allowed only one goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

In a battle of the Pacific Division's top two teams, Fleury took the bite out of the Coyotes. It's his first win in three starts, and the 35-year-old improved to 15-8-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Flower hasn't been particularly consistent this season, but a favorable matinee matchup with the Ducks on Tuesday is next on the schedule.