Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back-to-back shutouts

Fleury fended off all 19 shots he faced against the Canucks to record his eighth shutout and second in a row in Sunday's 3-0 win.

Fleury was hardly tested in this one - the game featured not one but two stretches over 10 minutes where the Canucks couldn't even manage a shot on goal. The Golden Knights were setting the tone defensively, and outshot Vancouver 48-19.

