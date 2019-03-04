Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back-to-back shutouts
Fleury fended off all 19 shots he faced against the Canucks to record his eighth shutout and second in a row in Sunday's 3-0 win.
Fleury was hardly tested in this one - the game featured not one but two stretches over 10 minutes where the Canucks couldn't even manage a shot on goal. The Golden Knights were setting the tone defensively, and outshot Vancouver 48-19.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records seventh shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dims Stars for 30th win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fifth straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...