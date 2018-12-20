Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back to work Thursday

Fleury will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Islanders, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The Golden Knights went with Malcolm Subban for the first time in close to a month Monday against the Blue Jackets, so Fleury should be well-rested for this cross-conference clash against an Islanders team vying for its fourth straight win.

