Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bailed out in Game 1
Fleury made 24 saves against the Capitals en route to a 6-4 home win to take Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday.
Fleury allowed at least one goal in every period but he never seemed rattled and the Golden Knights prevailed thanks to a pair of third-period goals from fourth-liner Tomas Nosek, who was pried away from the Red Wings in the expansion draft. Through 16 games of the 2018 playoffs, Flower has yet to surrender more than four goals in a single contest. He'll look to continue his winning ways Wednesday in Vegas for Game 2.
