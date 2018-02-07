Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beat by former club
Fleury allowed five goals on 38 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
This would have been a solid road win for Fleury and the Golden Knights, but the Penguins are rounding into top form, and this was also Vegas' fifth consecutive road game out of the All-Star break. Fleury remains a solid fantasy asset with a 15-5-2 record, .935 save percentage and 1.99 GAA, but counting on his ratios slipping a touch moving forward is probably wise.
