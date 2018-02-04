Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 victory over the Capitals on Sunday.

The 33-year-old wasn't sharp, but he did beat his old nemesis again. He has 22 regular-season victories in 38 games against the Capitals, and that doesn't include two postseason series wins too. Despite the poor statistical day at Washington, Fleury is still second in the league in GAA and save percentage. Assuming he starts, his next game at Pittsburgh will be an even bigger emotional test on Tuesday.