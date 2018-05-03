Fleury stopped 30 of 34 shots Wednesday night, taking a 4-0 loss to San Jose in Game 4, which evened the series.

Fleury's been getting bombarded by shots as of late, facing an average of 39 shots a night in this series. The Sharks broke through Wednesday despite their second-fewest shot total of the series, which creates a question as to whether the barrage is taking a toll on Flower. It'll be interesting to watch in Game 5 if this was a sign of things to worry about or if this was merely one bad night in a playoff performance that hasn't featured many nights off.