Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beaten four times in defeat
Fleury stopped 30 of 34 shots Wednesday night, taking a 4-0 loss to San Jose in Game 4, which evened the series.
Fleury's been getting bombarded by shots as of late, facing an average of 39 shots a night in this series. The Sharks broke through Wednesday despite their second-fewest shot total of the series, which creates a question as to whether the barrage is taking a toll on Flower. It'll be interesting to watch in Game 5 if this was a sign of things to worry about or if this was merely one bad night in a playoff performance that hasn't featured many nights off.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds Sharks at bay•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes tough loss in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to stay hot Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless against Sharks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...