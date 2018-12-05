Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beats Capitals despite poor start
Fleury allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Capitals on Tuesday.
It didn't start out as a great night, but Fleury was able to salvage this below average night due to an offensive outburst from his team. Fleury has been consistently inconsistent this season. For instance, in the last 15 games, he's posted a save percentage of .900 or below seven times, but during the same stretch, he's recorded three shutouts. The inconsistency has to be annoying to owners, but it does all evens out to a .920 save percentage for Fleury since Nov. 1.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Winning streak no more•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In pursuit of seventh straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes it six straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes against Vancouver•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Notches fifth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...