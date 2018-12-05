Fleury allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Capitals on Tuesday.

It didn't start out as a great night, but Fleury was able to salvage this below average night due to an offensive outburst from his team. Fleury has been consistently inconsistent this season. For instance, in the last 15 games, he's posted a save percentage of .900 or below seven times, but during the same stretch, he's recorded three shutouts. The inconsistency has to be annoying to owners, but it does all evens out to a .920 save percentage for Fleury since Nov. 1.